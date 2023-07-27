Which Angels players have won the Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 27

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 27 requires you to name a Los Angeles Angels player who also won a Gold Glove.

Awarded annually since 1957, the Gold Glove award recognises superior individual fielding performance. The Angels have been blessed with some top fielders over the years.

A total of 22 players have won a Gold Glove while with the Angels. There are several good answers to choose from, here are a few examples for today's MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 27: Which Los Angeles Angels players have won the Gold Glove?

The first name that springs to mind is Dominican shortstop Erick Aybar. The 39-year-old spent tens seasons with the Angels between 2006 and 2015. He won the Gold Glove in 2011 and his maiden All-Star Game call up in 2014.

Shortstop Erick Aybar spent 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels

Another excellent choice would be six-time Gold Glove Award winner J.T. Snow. The infielder played three seasons for the erstwhile California Angels, with whom he won two of his Gold Gloves in 1995 and 1996.

Four-time All-Star Ian Kinsler is another great call. He won the Gold Glove twice, one of them being in his only campaign with the Angels in 2018.

Ian Kinsler won the second Gold Glove of his career with the Angels in 2018

Here are some other examples:

Ken Berry

Bob Boone

Orlando Cabrera

Kole Calhoun

Griffin Canning

Jim Edmonds

Darin Erstad

Jim Fregosi

Torii Hunter

Bobby Knoop

Mark Langston

Martín Maldonado

Rick Miller

Bengie Molina

Gary Pettis

Vic Power

Andrelton Simmons

Jim Spencer

Devon White

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the MLB Immaculate Grid tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections. Check out Baseball Reference to find out every single player who ever played even a single inning for either franchise.