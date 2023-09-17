Which Angels players have won a Silver Slugger Award? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 17

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for mistakes.

The Grid is a 3-by-3 grid that contains different categories above each grid. Players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day.

The Sept. 17 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Los Angeles player has won the Silver Slugger award.

One of the more recent Angels players to have won the award is Mike Trout.

Interestingly, Trout has won the Silver Slugger Award a record eight times for the Los Angeles franchise. He has claimed the honor in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2022.

Trout joined the Angels in 2011. He has 11 All-Star honors and has won three AL MVP awards as well.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 17: Other Angels players who have won Silver Slugger award

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 17

Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani joined the Los Angeles Angels in 2018. He won the Silver Slugger Award in 2021.

Ohtani has been one of the most consistent performers for the Angels over the past few seasons. He has earned three All-Star honors and won the AL MVP award in 2021.

Torri Hunter

Hunter played for the Angels for five years from 2008 to 2012. He won the Silver Slugger Award in 2009.

Hunter also won a Silver Slugger award while playing for the Detroit Tigers in 2013. The right fielder earned five All-Star honors and won nine Gold Glove awards during his career

Fans can decide on any of the above players to fill in the slot on the second row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.