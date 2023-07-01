Which Arizona Diamondbacks players have had 100+ RBI seasons? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 1

The MLB Immaculate Grid's new puzzle is out and this time it involves the Arizona Diamondbacks and its players with a 100+ RBI season. Let us take a look at the probable answer for July 1.

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a major hit among fans who have praised the game for its interesting use of statistics. In the game, players have to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side (either a team's name or a statistic).

As the name suggests each answer needs to be immaculate leaving no room for error because of the grid system.

Every day, the game refreshes, and a new grid is unveiled to fans. In today's grid, players have to answer which from the Arizona Diamondbacks have had 100+ RBIs seasons.

Overall the D-backs have had fifteen seasons where players from their team have recorded more than 100 runs batted in. However, some players have repeated the feat more than once.

List of Arizona Diamondbacks players with 100+ RBIs in a seasons

#1. Luis Gonzalez - 5 seasons

One third of the total 15 seasons belongs to D-backs legend, Luis Gonzalez. An incredible run of five straight seasons saw him record 100+ RBIs each year from 1999 to 2003.

#2. Paul Goldschmidt - 3 seasons

Another Diamondbacks great, Paul Goldschmidt recorded three seasons with 100+ RBIs. These came in alternate years in 2013, 2015 and 2017 as he got selected as an All-Star in all those years.

#3. 7 players - 1 season

Seven Arizona Diamondbacks players have had a single season with 100+ runs batted in. This includes Matt Williams who is tied with Luis Gonzalez for the most RBIs in a season with 142 in 1999. Two more players Jay Bell and Steve Finley achieved the feat in the same season.

Mark Reynolds and Adam LaRoche completed the feat in 2009 and 2010 respectively. Recent additions include Jake Lamb in 2017 and Eduardo Escobar in 2019.

