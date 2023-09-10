Which Astros players have also played for the Diamondbacks? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 10

The MLB Immaculate Grid for September 10 requires fans to name players who have represented both the Houston Astros and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

A total of 55 players have played for both teams and are valid answers to today's Immaculate Grid.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The most popular answer is Randy Johnson. The five-time Cy Young Award winner joined the Houston Astros in 1998. During his tenure with the Astros, Johnson continued to exhibit his pitching prowess by maintaining an ERA of 1.28.

However, it was with the Arizona Diamondbacks that Johnson etched his name in MLB history. In 2001, he guided the Diamondbacks to their first-ever World Series championship.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 10: Other Diamondbacks and Astros players

Luis Gonzalez

The five-time All-Star fits the bill. He joined the Houston Astros in 1990, at the age of 22. Over seven years, he played in 745 games for the franchise with a batting average of .266.

He had his best years after joining the Diamondbacks in 1999. Gonzalez's defining moment came in the 2001 World Series, where his ninth-inning hit sealed the first championship in Diamondbacks' history.

Jose Valverde

Jose Valverde began his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2003. He made his mark in MLB as a dominant relief pitcher, known for his fiery fastballs. In his five years with the franchise, Valverde had an ERA of 3.29.

In 2007, the three-time All-Star was traded to the the Houston Astros. His tenure in Houston further solidified his reputation as a dependable closer. He had a .667 Win-Loss percentage and an ERA of 2.93.

Steve Finley

Steve Finley played in MLB for over 19 seasons. He made his debut with the Baltimore Orioles in 1989.

After his time with the Orioles, Finley joined the Houston Astros in 1991. The five-time Gold Glove winner had an OPS of .737 over 557 games.

After a small stint with the Padres, he joined the Arizona Diamondbacks in 1999. The two-time All-Star would go on to a pivotal role in their memorable 2001 World Series win.

Some other answers to today's Immaculate Grid are:

Josh Reddick

Will Harris

Cody Ransom

Russ Ortiz

Tom Gordon

Brandon Lyon