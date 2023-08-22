Which Astros players have also played for the Orioles? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 22

MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle every day to test the knowledge of baseball fans. Unsurprisingly, an ever-growing number of fans are flocking to complete the daily challenge.

Released by Baseball Reference, the Immaculate Grid features a 3 x 3 square. It is up to the user to consider the six clues to populate the intersecting squares with names of relevant MLB players. While team names are often used as clues, sometimes a statistical value or career achievement is used instead.

On August 22, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have spent time with both the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros at some point in their respective careers. Let's take a look at some of the applicable names.

Players who have played for the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles | MLB Immaculate Grid August 22

In 2007, Baltimore Orioles player Miguel Tejada ended a consecutive game streak that extended six years back to his 2001 season as a member of the Oakland Athletics. Tejada, who won the 2002 AL MVP, hit a league-best 150 RBIs during his first season with the O's in 2004. In 2008, Tejada went to the Astros, where he would lead the league in doubles for the second time in his career in 2009. However, revelations of PED use as well as legal troubles have mired Tejada's post-MLB image.

"Random Orioles Highlight of The Day: Miguel Tejada hits a homerun off John Smoltz in the 2005 Allstar game." - Zach Bollinger

The Orioles and Houston Astros were just two of the teams that hosted journeyman catcher Gregg Zaun over the course of his 16-year career. Zaun began his career for the O's in 1995, but did not achieve full-time status until 2003. He spent the 2002 and 2003 seasons on the Astros before being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays. After his career, Zaun took up a broadcasting role with the Blue Jays until he was fired for "indecent conduct."

First baseman Glenn Davis hit .271/.332/.474 qith 20 home runs and 64 RBIs for the 1985 Houston Astros. While the performance would earn him Rookie of the Year consideration, the best was yet to come. The following season, Davis connected for 31 home runs and 101 RBIs, winning him a Silver Slugger and a runner-up finish in MVP voting. In 1991, Davis joined the O's, but injuries limited him to just 185 before retiring in 1993.

"Happy '80s Birthday to Glenn Davis, who put up big power numbers for the #Astros before being dealt to the #Orioles in 1991" - J Daniel

While Curt Schilling went on to become one of the best, and most controversial pitchers ever, the 6-foot-5 right hander began his career on the 1988 Baltimore Orioles, when he posted a 0-3 record and 9.82 ERA in 4 appearances. After a brief appearance on the 1991 Astros, Schilling would move to the Philadelphia Phillies, becoming one of the most dominant pitchers that franchise has ever had.