Which Astros players have also played for the Padres? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 16

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Aug 16, 2023 13:34 GMT
On today's MLB Immaculate Grid, there is a column for the San Diego Padres and a row for the Houston Astros. That means that anyone who completes today's grid will need to know who played for both of these teams.

Pitcher Jordan Lyles is a good answer to this prompt. The ace played for the Astros from 2011-2013 as part of his major league journey. Then, in 2017 and 2018, he was a member of the Padres. He qualifies perfectly for this answer, and he's extremely rare. He was used by 0.3% of players at the time of writing.

Here are more players who played for the Astros and Padres:

  • Jason Castro (2010-2022 with HOU, 2020 with SDP)
  • Wade LeBlanc (2008-2011 with SDP, 2013 with HOU)
  • Pedro Martinez (1995 with HOU, 1993-1994 with SDP)
  • Mark Melancon (2010-2011 with HOU, 2021 with SDP)
  • Miguel Tejada (2008-2009 with HOU, 2010 with SDP)

Longtime Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick is another good answer. From 2014-2019, he was in Houston. In 2021, he played a few games for the Padres, so he qualifies.

Jake Marisnick played for the Astros and Padres
Be sure to visit Baseball Reference, as they have a full database that tells you every single player to suit up for both the Astros and Padres.

