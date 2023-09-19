Which Astros players have also played for the Red Sox? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 19

The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox have been fierce competitors in recent years. They've met many times in the playoffs and have ousted each other before. The Red Sox defeated Houston on the way to the 2018 World Series. Today, they're matched up in the MLB Immaculate Grid, so you have to name one of the 99 players who were on both these teams.

Marwin Gonzalez played for the Astros and Red Sox

Marwin Gonzalez is likely a name that will come to mind for many. He spent the 2012-2021 seasons in Houston as a part of the World Series-winning Astros. In 2021, though, he was also a part of the Red Sox. At the time of writing, just 2% of players had tried his name.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 19: Which Astros players have also played for the Red Sox?

Here are some other examples of players who played for the Red Sox and Astros:

Kike Hernandez (2014 with HOU, 2021-2023 with BOS)

Jed Lowrie (2012-2015 with HOU, 2008-2011 with BOS)

JD Martinez (2011-2013 with HOU, 2018-2022 with BOS)

Wade Miley (2019 with HOU, 2015 with BOS)

Roger Clemens did this as well, and is perhaps the best player to have ever done so. The seven-time Cy Young winner played for the Astros in 2004, 2005 and 2006. From 1984-1996, though, he was with the Red Sox.

Be sure to check out our other coverage. This article, and ones like it, can help you find the right answers for the MLB Immaculate Grid. Beyond that, they can help you name a rare player and lower your score.