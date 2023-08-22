Which Astros players have also played for the White Sox? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 22

Each day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle for baseball fans to attempt. Seemingly overnight, the puzzle has become a sensation in the MLB world.

The Immaculate Grid is a 3 x 3 square. Users must use the provided hints to populate the intersecting squares with names of relevant MLB players. While team names are often used as primary clues, sometimes a statistical achievement is used instead.

On August 22, the Immaculate Grid asked, among other things, for players who have appeared for both the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox. Today, we will be taking a look at the top names.

Players who have appeared for the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox | MLB Immaculate Grid August 22

Current Houston Astros first baseman Jose Abreu won the MVP Award in the shortened season of 2020 for the White Sox. However, things have not gone as well for the Cuban emigree since coming to Texas. Despite leading the league in RBIs in both 2019 and 2020, Abreu's 10 home runs and 31 RBIs put him on course for his worst season since joining the league in 2014. Additionally, it took Abreu more than two months to hit his first home run for the Astros.

In 1977, rookie lefthander Floyd Bannister made his debut with the Astros. That season, he posted a 4.04 ERA in 24 starts, earning him a fourth-placed finish in AL Rookie of the Year voting. After recording an AL-best 209 strikeouts as a member of the 1982 Seattle Mariners, Bannister would join the White Sox, where he would feature in the rotation between 1983 and 1987.

Pitcher Dallas Keuchel won the 2015 AL Cy Young Award pitching for the Houston Astros. The then-27 year old led the league in wins, batters faced, and innings pitched, speaking to his longevity. A 5-time Gold Glover, Keuchel inked a three-year, $55 million deal with the Chicago White Sox. However, he was released in 2022 after posting a 7.88 in his first eight starts.

In 1990, Doug Drabek of the Pittsburgh Pirates had one of the best seasons ever. The right-hander went 22-6 with an ERA of 2.76 in 231 innings. Ahead of the 1993 season, Drabek signed with the Astros. The following season, the Texas native went 12-6 with a 2.84 ERA to finish fourth in voting for his second Cy Young. Drabek appeared in 31 games for the 1997 White Sox, and recorded a 5.74 ERA.