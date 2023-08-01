The Houston Astros have a storied history with several players achieving the impressive feat of recording 30 stolen bases in a single season. As of August 1, 2023, there have been 23 players who achieved this milestone while donning the Astros' uniform. Here are a couple answers for today’s MLB Immaculate Inning:

Players with 30+ stolen bases in a season: Jose Altuve:

One of the standout players on this list is Jose Altuve. Standing at just 5' 6", Altuve is one of the shortest players in the 21st century. He joined the Astros in 2006 and quickly rose through the ranks, making his major league debut in 2011. In the 2014 season, Altuve showcased his speed and base-stealing abilities by stealing an impressive 56 bases. He consistently proved to be a significant threat on the base paths throughout his career with the Astros.

Michael Bourn:

Another prominent player who reached the 30 stolen bases mark is Michael Bourn. Known for his exceptional speed and defensive skills, Bourn made a significant impact during his time with the Astros. In the 2011 season, he stole an impressive 39 bases, demonstrating his ability to wreak havoc on the base paths.

Furthermore, Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio, who were both long-time stars for the Astros, had remarkable seasons with 30 stolen bases each. Bagwell achieved this feat in the 1999 season, while Biggio recorded 50 stolen bases during the 1998 season.

These players and the others on the list have left a lasting impact on the Astros' history, providing exciting moments with their speed and base-stealing abilities. Their contributions on the base paths have made them integral parts of the Astros' legacy and have been celebrated by fans and baseball enthusiasts alike.

So, next time you're playing Immaculate Grid or discussing Astros' history, remember these standout players who accomplished the impressive milestone of recording 30 stolen bases in a season for the Houston Astros. Their speed and base-running prowess are etched in baseball history, and their names will forever be associated with the storied franchise.

