Which Astros players have recorded 40+ HR in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 22

Each day, MLB fans look forward to the newest edition of Immaculate Grid. The baseball quiz game aims to provide a fun and exciting challenge for baseball fans everywhere.

The grid features nine squares that are to be populated with the names of relevant MLB stars. Often, team names are used as clues, but sometimes statistical achievements are given up to lead the user.

On August 22, Immaculate Grid asked users to name the players who have hit 40 or more home runs in a Houston Astros uniform. Unlike some grid answers with hundreds of answers, only four players in history have achieved this milestone.

Which Houston Astros players have recorded 40 or more home runs in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid August 22

First baseman Jeff Bagwell holds the record for the most single-season home runs in Houston Astros history. In 1991, he won the AL Rookie of the Year after connecting for 15 home runs and 82 RBIs alongside a .294 batting average and OPS of .824. His 39 home runs in 1994 won him an MVP Award, and put him within a stone's throw of becoming the first-40 homer man in Astros history. However, Bagwell would hit that mark in 1997, blasting 43 home runs. He followed up with 42 in 1999 and 47 in 2000. Bagwell's 449 career home runs remain the most in franchise history.

"3. Jeff Bagwell: Bagwell’s powerful bat and exceptional fielding solidify his spot as a franchise legend and one of the best first basemen of his era." - Houston Xans

Texas-native Lance Berkman is another star who began his career with the Astros. In his rookie season of 2000, Berkman hit .297/.388/.561 with 21 home runs and 67 RBIs, enough to make him a Rookie of the Year finalist. In 2002, Berkman hit 42 home runs to coincide with his league-best 128 RBIs. Berkman passed the milestone again in 2006, hitting 45 homers. He was traded from the Astros to the New York Yankees in 2010.

The most recent Astros star to achieve 40 home runs was third baseman Alex Bregman. In 2019, Bregman blasted 41 home runs, and also led MLB in walks, with 119 of them. A two-time World Series champ, Bregman is also the all-time franchise leader in postseason home runs and RBIs for the Astros.

"Per @ChandlerRome “Alex Bregman's home run off Jesús Luzardo left his bat at 107.5 mph. That is the hardest-hit home run of his major-league career and his fourth hardest-hit ball as a big leaguer.”" - Astros Josh

The final Astros player to surpass the 40 home run milestone was Venezuelan outfielder Richard Hidalgo. Hidalgo signed as an international free agent at 16, and was already showing signs of supreme power. In 2000, Hidalgo hit .314/.391/.636 with 44 home runs and 122 RBIs. One of the more underrated player ever, Hidalgo would finish his caree with the 2005 Texas Rangers, never having garnered an All-Star nod in his 9-year MLB career.