Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is one of MLB's biggest stars on the field, but he is more interested in starring off of it. The two-time World Series champion and All-Star wants kids like him to grow up believing they have a place in Major League Baseball.

Bregman is Jewish and wants to use his platform to inspire children who are just like him, according to Sports Illustrated:

“In this position, you have a platform and you’re able to reach a lot of people. I want Jewish kids who dream about playing baseball to believe that they can play in the big leagues and live out their dream, too.”

He also said he wants to affect change on a much larger level, something he wants to use his platform for as well:

“Growing up, my mom and dad always told me to stand up for what you believe in and to speak up for it. I want to stand up for what is right and stand up against hate. Personally, I think we all need a little more togetherness in the world and need to be kinder to one another.”

The star third baseman is using his platform to spread love at a time when anti-Semitism is making a surprising comeback. Perhaps players like Alex Bregman are more important now than ever.

How long has Alex Bregman played for the Houston Astros?

Alex Bregman has been a staple of the Astros for many years. He's manned third base and hit in the middle of the lineup as a consistent force on both sides of the ball.

He began his Houston career in 2016 after becoming a standout player at LSU. He has remained a member of the Astros since, making two All-Star appearances and winning the World Series just a year later.

Alex Bregman at the 2022 World Series Parade

He was the runner-up for MVP in 2019 after posting an incredible 8.9 bWAR. He is under contract with Houston until 2025, when he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Given his ties to the community and his role on the team, it's hard to imagine him elsewhere.

