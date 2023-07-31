Which Athletics players also played for the Cubs? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 31

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a square for the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics. That means that today's trivia fans will need to ascertain which players ever suited up for both franchises.

Fortunately, there's a lot of crossover between the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics. Both teams, in recent years, have been rebuilding and have seen a ton of players come and go.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 31: Which Athletics players also played for the Cubs?

Dennis Eckersley, now a member of the Oakland broadcast crew, is a great answer for this prompt. He's known for being a member of the Athletics, which he did from 1987 to 1995. Before that, from 1984 to 1986, he was with the Cubs.

Dennis Eckersly played for the Athletics and Cubs

Here are some other options:

Milton Bradley

Trevor Cahill

Andrew Chafin

Jesse Chavez

Chris Coghlan

David DeJesus

Chris Denorfia

Nomar Garciaparra

Chad Gaudin

Rich Gossage

Dan Haren

Rich Hill

Edwin Jackson

Tony Kemp

Tony La Russa

Tommy La Stella

Jon Lester

Yan Gomes is another good answer and a much more modern one. He is with the Cubs right now and was in 2022 and was on the Athletics in 2021.

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. Their database can tell you every player who even appeared momentarily for a franchise and can help you find the rarest answer to boost that rarity score.