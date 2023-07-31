Which Athletics players also played for the Cubs? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 31

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a square for the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics. That means that today's trivia fans will need to ascertain which players ever suited up for both franchises.
Fortunately, there's a lot of crossover between the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics. Both teams, in recent years, have been rebuilding and have seen a ton of players come and go.
MLB Immaculate Grid July 31: Which Athletics players also played for the Cubs?
Dennis Eckersley, now a member of the Oakland broadcast crew, is a great answer for this prompt. He's known for being a member of the Athletics, which he did from 1987 to 1995. Before that, from 1984 to 1986, he was with the Cubs.
Here are some other options:
- Milton Bradley
- Trevor Cahill
- Andrew Chafin
- Jesse Chavez
- Chris Coghlan
- David DeJesus
- Chris Denorfia
- Nomar Garciaparra
- Chad Gaudin
- Rich Gossage
- Dan Haren
- Rich Hill
- Edwin Jackson
- Tony Kemp
- Tony La Russa
- Tommy La Stella
- Jon Lester
Yan Gomes is another good answer and a much more modern one. He is with the Cubs right now and was in 2022 and was on the Athletics in 2021.
