Which Athletics players have also played for the Diamondbacks? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 28

The Oakland Athletics and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in one of the intersections of the August 28 MLB Immaculate Grid.

Therefore, one major league player, current or former, who has played for both clubs, must be named to achieve an immaculate score.

There hasn’t been a significant amount of business over the decades between the two franchises, but even then, 75 players have donned both jerseys at some point.

Fortunately, this article is here to walk you through some of those names and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 28: Which Athletics players have also played for the Diamondbacks?

Oakland Athletics Hall of Famer Eric Chavez is the first name that comes to mind. The former spent almost his entire career with the Athletics. He was selected in the first round of the 1996 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for Oakland in 1998, where he would stay until 2010.

Chavez then joined the New York Yankees, spending two seasons in the Bronx before wrapping up his playing career with another two-year stint, this time with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Eric Byrnes seems to be the people’s choice, with 17% of participants opting for the former outfielder. Just like Chavez, Byrnes began his major league adventure with the A’s. He was a first round draft pick during the 1998 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut two years later.

Byrnes left the Athletics in 2005 and went on to sign for the Diamondbacks the next year following very brief spells with the Colorado Rockies and Baltimore Orioles.

Byrnes would stay in Arizona until 2009 before signing for the Seattle Mariners, where he played one solitary campaign before announcing his retirement. He went on to become an analyst for MLB Network.

Other possible answers for the Athletics - Diamondbacks intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Brandon Allen

Tony Batista

Craig Breslow

Ryan Buchter

Trevor Cahill

Alberto Callaspo

Andrew Chafin

Ryan Christenson

Tyler Clippard

Ryan Cook

Collin Cowgill

Bobby Crosby

Juan Cruz

Jack Cust

Jeff DaVanon

Matt Davidson

Jake Diekman

Stephen Drew

Check out Baseball Reference - they have an extensive database that can help you find every player who has played even one solitary inning for either franchise.