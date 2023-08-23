Which Athletics players have also played for the Red Sox? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 23

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a crossover between the Oakland Athletics and the Boston Red Sox. Those teams don't have a lot in common, but they have had a few players cross the team lines.

Naturally, Bartolo Colon is usually a safe guess. In this case, he would be correct. The veteran pitcher was with both the Athletics (2012-2013) and the Red Sox (2008). At the time of writing, just 1% of players had used his name for this section of the grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 23: Which Athletics players have also played for the Red Sox?

Here are some other answers for who was with the Red Sox and the Athletics:

Yoenis Cespedes (2012-2014 with OAK, 2014 with BOS)

Johnny Damon (2001 with OAK, 2002-2005 with BOS)

Nomar Garciappara (2009 with OAK, 1996-2004 with BOS)

Rickey Henderson (1979-1998 with OAK, 2002 with BOS)

Rich Hill (2016 with OAK, 2010-2012 and 2015 and 2022 with BOS)

Jon Lester (2014 with OAK, 2006-2014 with BOS)

Jose Canseco is another good answer. The controversial slugger was with the Athletics from 1985-1997. In 1995 and 1996, he took a brief hiatus from the team and joined the Red Sox.

Jose Canseco played for the Athletics and the Red Sox

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. Their database knows every single player that ever played even a single game for the Athletics and Red Sox. That can and will help your rarity score.