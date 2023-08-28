Which Athletics players have won Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 28

The Oakland Athletics are one of the teams featured on the August 28 MLB Immaculate Grid. One intersection pairs the A’s with the Gold Glove Award, which means fans will need to name one Athletics player who has won the prestigious accolade at least once in their career while representing the franchise.

This intersection could be challenging, since the number of possible answers are limited. Only 12 players in history have won a Gold Glove while playing for the Athletics.

Fortunately, this article is here to walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 28: Which Athletics players have won Gold Glove?

Former Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy is one of first names that comes to mind for the Athletics - Gold Glove intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid.

The A’s selected Murphy in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut in 2019.

Murphy spent three seasons in Oakland, winning a Gold Glove in 2021. The Atlanta Braves acquired Murphy as part of a three-team trade last offseason.

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman also qualifies for this intersection. Just like Murphy, Chapman began his major league journey with the Braves - making his debut in 2017.

His five-season spell with the A’s was largely successful, during which he won 3 Gold Gloves, 2 Platinum Gloves and one All-Star callup.

A’s Hall of Famer Eric Chavez is another excellent shout. Chavez spent almost his entire 16-year-long major league career with the A’s. He was a first round draft pick during the 1996 MLB Draft.

The Athletics handed Chavez his major league debut in 1998, and the rest, as they say, is history. During his 12-year stay, Chavez won six Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger Award in 2002.

Be sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.