Which Athletics players have won a Silver Slugger Award? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 17

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid has a Silver Slugger category which crosses over with the Oakland Athletics. That means it is your job to name one of the nine players who earned one. Unfortunately, that means it's a difficult topic to answer and a difficult one to get a rare answer for.

Eric Chavez is the most recent entry to this list and he won a Silver Slugger for the Athletics in 2002. It's been more than two decades since the team has had a Silver Slugger at any position. At the time of writing, he was used by just 7% of players.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 17: Which Athletics players have won a Silver Slugger Award?

Mark McGwire, one half of the Bash Bros that played in Oakland, is an answer here, but he's the most common player. If one thinks of slugging Athletics, McGwire is one of the first to come to mind. That said, he's correct, so you can use him.

Mark McGwire won a Silver Slugger for the Athletics

Here is the full list of players who've won this award for the Athletics. It's not a long list:

Eric Chavez 2002

Jason Giambi 2001

Mark McGwire 1996

Mark McGwire 1992

Jose Canseco 1991

Rickey Henderson 1990

Jose Canseco 1990

Jose Canseco 1988

Rickey Henderson 1981

