Which Atlanta Braves have also played for Detroit Tigers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 7

Daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid has become a worldwide sensation over the past few weeks. Baseball fans across the world have taken up playing the game on a daily basis to test their knowledge of the game and its teams and players through the history of the game.

The second clue along the horizontal plane for the July 7 edition is the Atlanta Braves, while the first clue along the vertical plane is the Detroit Tigers. Thus, the correct answer would be the name of a player who has played for the Braves and the Tigers during his career.

While there have been many players to play for both teams in the history of the league, one current player who has played for both teams is Joe Jimenez. The young Puerto Rican pitcher started his MLB career with the Detroit Tigers in 2017 after being signed as a free agent in 2013.

After spending six seasons with the Tigers, Jimenez was traded to the Atlanta Braves in December 2022.

Other correct answers for the grid include Justin Upton, Jim Johnson, Shane Greene and Mike Hessman.

Other MLB players who have played for both the Braves and the Tigers

One of the biggest names to play for both the Atlanta Braves and the Detroit Tigers is Justin Upton. Upton is currently a free agent who played for both teams between 2013 and 2017. He is a four-time All-Star and has won the Silver Slugger Award thrice in his MLB career.

Some other names include Mike Hessman, who is now a hitting coach, while Jim Johnson is another retired player who has played for both teams. Furthermore, Shane Greene is another one of the few active players who has played for both clubs.

