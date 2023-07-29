Which Atlanta Braves pitchers have recorded 20+ win pitching seasons? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 29

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the Atlanta Braves players with 20+ win-pitching seasons.

The daily internet puzzle game pitted the Atlanta Braves as the second clue on the horizontal plane, while 20+ win pitching seasons as the last clue on the vertical plane.

A total of 34 pitchers have managed 20+ wins in a season for the Atlanta Braves in their illustrious stint in the Major League.

Out of those 34, Warren Spahn's name is taken with the utmost respect as he was one of the stalwarts of the franchise.

Spahn managed 20 or more wins from the mound for the Braves on nine occasions, six in consecutive years, during his 12-year stint with the team.

By the time he departed from the Braves, he had accumulated 356 wins for the club, the highest in the franchise's history.

Tom Glavine is another name that lives in the hearts of Braves fans today. The former pitcher spent 16 years at the franchise during his 22-year-long MLB career.

The 10-time All-Star managed 20 or more wins for the Braves on five occasions. He finished his Braves career with 244 wins, the fourth-highest in the franchise's history.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 29: Other players who recorded 20+ Win pitching seasons for the Atlanta Braves

John Smoltz: The former MLB pitcher spent 20 years with the Braves, making it to the Midsummer Classic eight times.

Smoltz racked up 24 wins from the mound in the 1996 season for the Braves. Renowned for his all-around abilities, Smoltz won the Silver Slugger award the following season.

He is fifth in the all-time list of most wins by a pitcher in Braves' history with 210 wins to his name.

Greg Maddux: One of the most consistent pitchers in MLB history, Greg Maddux enjoyed a record-breaking career with the Braves.

During his time with the Braves from 1992 to 1995, Maddux's performances on the mound were at an unprecedented level.

He became the first pitcher to win the Cy Young Award four years in a row, thanks to his sizzling performances.

Maddux only achieved 20 wins in a season with the Braves on one occasion, but he holds the unique record of being the only pitcher in MLB history to win a minimum of 15 games for 17 consecutive seasons.

Kyle Wright: The 27-year-old pitcher from Alabama is the latest Braves player to register 20+ wins in a season.

Wright made his Major League debut for the Braves in 2018, with 2022 being his most productive season from the mound. He managed 21 wins last year with a career-high 174 strikeouts.