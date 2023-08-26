Which Blue Jays players have been All-Stars? MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 26

The MLB Immaculate Grid from August 26 asks fans to name former Toronto Blue Jays players who have been All-Stars. Several big-name stars come to mind but, as always, the more random and rare the answer, the better it is for the game.

Since their formation in 1977, the Toronto Blue Jays have developed and fielded some of the league's top players. The franchise may have taken a few years to get going but the Jays have had successful spells in the late 1980s, 1990s and in recent years as well.

This year, Toronto sent four players to the All-Star Game including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Kevin Gausman and Whit Merrifield. The previous season, they had six players selected to the Midsummer Classic.

Overall, 62 different Blue Jays players have been selected over the club's 46-year history.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 26: Which Blue Jays players have been All-Stars?

Josh Donaldson of the Toronto Blue Jays runs out an RBI double at Progressive Field

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. remains one of the more obvious choices. The Dominican slugger has been one of the league's star players since making his debut in 2019. Guerrero Jr. may only be 24 years old, but he has already represented Toronto three times at the All-Star Game.

Josh Donaldson would have been another acceptable answer. The infielder had four great seasons in the Great White North and finished with 116 home runs and 316 RBIs with the organization. He has been selected for the All-Star game on three different occasions, two of which were with Toronto.

If we want to go back a little further, righty pitcher David Steib was a seven-time All-Star over 15 seasons with the club. He made his first appearance at the prestigious event back in 1980.

Outfielder Ron Fairly has the honor of being the first Blue Jay to be selected to an All-Star game back in 1977. He had previously achieved the feat once before with the Montreal Expos in 1973.

The Jays teams of the mid-nineties with littered with talented stars. Joe Carter, Roberto Alomar, Paul Molitor and Pat Hentgen were all All-Stars with the Blue Jays.

For fans looking for a really rare pick, Dave Lemanczyk would have been a good option. The righty pitcher played just eight seasons in the majors and was selected for his first and only All-Star Game with Toronto back in 1979.

Roy Halladay, Marcus Stroman, Roger Clemens, Carlos Delgado, George Bell, Jimmy Key and Vernon Wells would have been some other acceptable answers.