Which Blue Jays players have also played for the Astros? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 9

Monday's MLB Immaculate Grid asks about the players who have played for the Houston Astros and the Toronto Blue Jays. The ballclubs are part of the American League, with the Astros in the AL West and the Blue Jays belonging to the AL East.

Throughout MLB history, 76 players have donned the jersey for both the AL teams. Among those, 54 players batted for the two ballclubs, and 43 pitchers took the mound.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 9: Blue Jays players who have also played for the Astros

#1. J.A. Happ

Happ was selected in the third round of the 2004 MLB draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. After spending three seasons with them, he was traded to the Houston Astros in July 2010, where he would stay till 2012. In July 2012, Happ was sold to the Blue Jays and worked as a reliever there.

He stayed there till 2014 and came back again before the 2016 season. In November 2015, J.A. Happ signed a three-year, $36 million contract with them. He was also named to the 2018 MLB All-Star game.

#2. Pat Borders

Among notable names to turn up for both clubs is Pat Borders, who made his debut for the Blue Jays on April 6, 1988. He was a key member of the World Series victory teams in 1992 and 1993.

In the 1992 World Series, Borders hit .450 with one home run and was named World Series MVP. Borders caught Dave Stieb's no-hitter, the only one in franchise history, on Sept. 2, 1990, while playing for the Blue Jays. He played 11 games and 35 at-bats for the Astros in the 1995 season.

#3. Ken Giles

In December 2015, the Phillies traded Giles to the Astros, where he appeared in 69 games in 2016, going 2-5 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 saves.

He made 63 appearances in 2017, going 1-3 with a 2.30 ERA and 34 saves. The Astros ended the season 101-61 and won their first World Series championship in 2017.

Giles and a few others were traded to the Blue Jays for Roberto Osuna in July 2018. He finished the 2019 season with an impressive 1.87 ERA and 83 strikeouts. He stayed with the Blue Jays till the 2020 season and had to undergo Tommy John surgery in September 2020.

Other players who suited up for the Astros and the Blue Jays:

Joe Biagini Alan Ashby Jose Cruz Teoscar Hernandez