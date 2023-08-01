Which Blue Jays players also played for the Mariners? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 1 

The MLB Immaculate Grid is tasking players with uncovering which MLB athletes suited up for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners. These two engaged in a trade last offseason, so there are some good answers readily available. There are also some with good rarity scores.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners both have long histories, so there's plenty of crossover between the two franchises. Here are a few examples.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 1: Which Blue Jays players also played for the Mariners?

As mentioned, the Mariners and Blue Jays traded last offseason. The deal sent longtime Toronto outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Pacific Northwest. He has been with Seattle all season, so he qualifies.

However, he will be a very popular answer. Other good ones include:

Nori Aoki

Anthony Bass

Bud Black

Ryan Borucki

RA Dickey

Edwin Encarnacion

Ken Giles

Kendall Graveman

Yusei Kikuchi

Jake Lamb

John Olerud

David Phelps

Sergio Romo

Daniel Vogelbach

Taijuan Walker

Robbie Ray is another great answer. The 2021 Cy Young winner for the Blue Jays joined Seattle in free agency the year after. He is out for this season, but he qualifies.

Robbie Ray played for the Mariners and Blue Jays

Be sure to check out Baseball Reference, which has a vast database and can tell you the most random players to suit up for both franchises, thus giving you a great rarity score.