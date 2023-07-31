Max Fried Injury Update: Health status and expected recovery period for Braves pitcher nearing return

The Atlanta Braves could be adding a front-line pitcher soon, but not via a trade as ace Max Fried continues to work his way towards a return. Fried has been out since May 9 with a forearm strain after pitching in just five games this season.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi News: Max Fried could return to the Braves rotation as early as this weekend at Wrigley Field.



The Braves also are optimistic that Kyle Wright will rejoin the active roster during the regular season.



Braves continue looking for a high-impact starter via trade.



MLB reporter Jon Paul Morosi reported:

Max Fried has been an ace for the Braves over the past few years. The team was hopeful that he and Spencer Strider developed, they could form a dynamic duo this year but it hasn't materialized.

As Max Fried works back, Braves still looking for pitcher

The Atlanta Braves do not have many holes on their roster. Despite that, and their MLB-best record, they're still looking to add ahead of the deadline. Even as Max Fried gets close to a return, they reportedly want a top-end starter.

Max Fried is on his way back

That could be Dylan Cease, who the Chicago White Sox are taking calls about. It could also be Justin Verlander, who is a likely trade candidate as the New York Mets continue their fire sale this year.