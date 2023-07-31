Justin Verlander Astros Rumors: MLB Insider teases return for aging ace, other contending teams also in the mix

The New York Mets may continue their fire sale as rumors surrounding a departure for Justin Verlander continue to swirl. The veteran pitcher has been excellent in his last few starts and is still one of the best in the league. The Mets just aren't contending and would likely get something good in return.

According to Jon Heyman, the Houston Astros may be interested in Justin Verlander. The former Astro won a Cy Young and two World Series with the team and could be interested in a reunion.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Many teams are showing interest in Justin Verlander. The Astros are one of those teams but with no prospects in the top 100 they have that hurdle. Verlander has suggested he will consider accepting teams committed to winning in near-term.

Heyman reported:

The Astros would fall under the "teams committed to winning in the near-term" that Verlander is interested in, but they're not alone.

Winning teams could be adding Justin Verlander

It's clear that Justin Verlander is not all that happy with how his New York Mets season has turned out. At this stage of his career, he may not have many opportunities to win again.

Justin Verlander could be traded

That said, he's willing to be traded to one of those teams. The Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves represent interesting options.

They are among MLB's best teams and have better prospects than the Astros do and could go all in for Verlander.