Clayton Kershaw injury update: Dodgers ace nears comeback after participating in simulated game 

Clayton Kershaw could be returning to the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers' rotation sooner than later. The ace pitcher has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since the end of June.

Clayton Kershaw has been receiving cortisone shots and working towards a return, but he finally participated in a simulated game recently- the biggest step to a return yet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Manager Dave Roberts said of Kershaw's potential return via True Blue LA:

“The fastball was fine, the slider was fine. I think the curveball wasn’t sharp today. But the main thing was just to see how he looked, and get him up and down a few times. We accomplished what we wanted to.”

Kershaw may not be in top form right now, but he's inching closer to a return and that's what the Dodgers and Roberts care about more than anything else at this point.

Clayton Kershaw nearing return for LA Dodgers

Before the return of baseball following the All-Star Break, Roberts said that Clayton Kershaw could return in early August. That appears to be holding true based on the latest update.

Clayton Kershaw injury update

A sim game doesn't mean he's back, but it does mean that he can begin a rehab stint very soon. After that, he will be back. That's great news for the Dodgers, who are stiff-arming the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants in the West right now.