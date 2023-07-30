Which Dodgers players have also played for the Twins? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 30 

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a square for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins. That means players will have to find MLB stars who have played for both of the teams in order to complete that sector of the grid and aim for perfection.

Fortunately, these two franchises have plenty of players who have crossed over. The Twins and Dodgers are both old MLB franchises, which helps make this Immaculate Grid prompt a little easier.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 30 : Which Dodgers players have also played for the Twins?

The first and most common answer that a lot of players will come to is Joey Gallo. The slugger was traded from the New York Yankees to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Trade Deadline in 2022. Then, he signed with the Minnesota Twins in the offseason.

Other answers include:

Ben Chapman

Jamey Carroll

Danny Coloumbe

Brian Dozier

Logan Forsythe

Kyle Garlick

Brusdar Graterol

Rich Hill

Kenta Maeda

Nick Punto

Sergio Romo

Jim Thome

Andrew Vasquez

Ron Washington

The teams have been involved in a few trades recently, which makes this a much easier prompt to complete than some others.

Brian Dozier played for the Dodgers and Twins

Visit Baseball Reference, which has a full database and can help you find the rarest answers to the prompts for today.