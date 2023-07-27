Dodgers Depth Chart 2023: Analyzing NL West leaders' weaknesses ahead of Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers, once again, are one of the best teams in baseball. Despite a very quiet offseason that saw them lose Cody Bellinger and Trea Turner and add very little in return, they are leading the pack in the NL West with a three-game lead over the San Francisco Giants presently.

They just completed a trade in which they acquired Amed Rosario from the Cleveland Guardians. He fills the hole left by Turner and the injury to Gavin Lux sustained in Spring training.

That is not likely to be the final move they make, though. Despite boasting a .574 win percentage, they still have holes they can address. Here's what they might be looking at.

What the Los Angeles Dodgers still need at the Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers could still use a starting pitcher. Clayton Kershaw is on the IL and Walker Buehler is still out. Their rotation is somewhat thin behind Kershaw when he's active, so it might be worth looking into.

The Los Angeles Dodgers need starters

Jason Heyward and James Outman have been good in the outfield, but David Peralta has been a little bit underwhelming. They could stand to add another outfielder since JD Martinez won't be playing the field at all. Even with Kike Hernandez coming back, depth is vital.

Bullpen depth is always vital, and it's not something LA has a lot of this season. There are usually plenty of relievers available and they should absolutely check in on some ahead of the Trade Deadline.