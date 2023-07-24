The Los Angeles Dodgers are celebrating LA legend Kobe Bryant. The NBA superstar passed away in January of 2020 and the sports world at large has missed him ever since. He was a staple of the LA community and was a noted Dodgers fan.

A Twitter account posted that the team is making Bryant-inspired jerseys, modeled after his alter ego the Black Mamba. Not only is the team producing these, but they're reportedly giving them away with ticket packages.

MLB Life @MLBLife pic.twitter.com/gb9EeisxHm The Dodgers are giving away this exclusive Kobe Bryant jersey for Lakers Night on September 1st

Lakers Night, which is a crossover event for the two LA-based teams, will celebrate the Los Angeles basketball team and 2020 NBA champion on September 1. At the game, select fans in attendance will receive the jersey, which features Bryant's two numbers on the front and back, with their tickets.

It's a touching gesture by the team and it's surprising that they're doing it for free. Clearly, they care about Bryant and what he meant to LA, sports and the world. Fans are brimming with excitement over it, with some suggesting they'll fly out to the game just to get a jersey.

Jamie 𓅓 @jnmegatron @MLBLife @Dodgers @Lakers @ArcherFG go grab me one i’ll pay for your ticket

Terry Alexander @patriots87fan @MLBLife @Dodgers @Lakers Wonder what the cost of a ticket is and if you can select your size. I’m a Red Sox fan but if I had the funds I would so buy this package. That mamba skin black background is

Mark Schommer @CoachB_Rad @MLBLife @Dodgers @Lakers Dodger fans in line getting into this game are gonna be like the Black Friday Walmart vids

KobEschica🖤 @kobeschica @MLBLife @Dodgers @Lakers what a fabulous way to start my bday month🥲🖤

EZ @Izzybb310 ‍ @MLBLife @Dodgers @Lakers Oh man everyone’s going to be there

XO Flo @iflo_710 @MLBLife @MLB @Dodgers @Lakers Already got my tickets for it

The Dodgers will likely see a packed house on September 1, as lots of fans seem poised to show up to get their jersey and support the club for doing what they're doing.

Los Angeles Dodgers regained NL West lead

It was not too long ago that the Los Angeles Dodgers found themselves in a bit of a hole behind the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West. That has long since changed, as the Dodgers are once again in first.

Can the Los Angeles Dodgers fend off the Diamondbacks?

They have a four game lead on both the Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants. They're also 10 games up on the struggling San Diego Padres. They're beginning to cement themselves as the team to beat in that division.

It may produce a Wild Card team or even two, but the Dodgers appear to still be the class in the West. After a brief slip, they have righted the ship and are looking to make some noise this postseason.

