Which Philadelphia Phillies players have also played for LA Dodgers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 06

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid has a section for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies, which means players will need to know who played for both teams. In order to get the answer correct, players will have to guess someone who suited up for both franchises at least once.

Trea Turner is the most obvious answer here. He was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers a few years ago and signed a massive contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in the offseason. He will more than likely be the most popular answer.

Fortunately, he's not the only one- far from it. Here are some other options as well as how you can find out the answers.

Players who played for Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers

Here are some modern answers to the prompt that played for both the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers:

Chase Utley

Shane Victorino

Luis Avilan

Chad Billingsley

Jayson Werth

Noah Syndergaard

Joe Blanton

Juan Castro

Dylan Covey (this year)

AJ Ellis

Neftali Feliz

Tony Gwynn Jr.

Heath Hembree

Howie Kendrick

Craig Kimbrel

Corey Knebel

Ryan Madsen

Vicente Padilla

Juan Pierre

Nick Punto

Jim Thome

Ben Chapman, Roger Craig, Mike Maddux, Pedro Martinez, Chan Ho Park and Casey Stengel represent some older examples of this.

On Baseball Reference, you can plug in two teams and get answers to every single player who ever suited up for that franchise, which is a great way to answer these grids.

