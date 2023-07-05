What is MLB Virtual Ballpark? Futuristic way of watching games, unveiled

MLB Virtual Ballpark has just been revealed. The virtual ballpark will fuction as an online space where fans from anywhere in the world can connect and experience live games and events. It's designed as if it is a real baseball stadium so that the league can bring a genuine ballpark experience to the virtual side of the game.

According to MLB.com, executive vice president of media and business development Kenny Gersh said this of the MLB Virtual Ballpark:

"We're creating this digital, virtual stadium where MLB fans across the globe have the ability to experience an event together. What's really cool about this technology is, this is really bringing people together, and it feels like you're there. It's really a unique way of simulating that in-ballpark experience to a global audience that really hasn't been possible before."

The virtual park is set to debut on Saturday, just before the All-Star break.

What will the MLB Virtual Ballpark have?

Eventually, the MLB Virtual Ballpark will have full baseball games and more. On Saturday, however, it will feature an experience for the MLB Celebrity All-Star Game.

MLB Virtual Ballpark will show the celebrity game

The Celebrity Softball Game during All-Star Week is the first event and the virtual park will have a live stream of the game on the virtual ballpark's video board and have exclusive celebrity interviews for fans.

Tickets are on sale for the experience now. In the future, more events, including live games perhaps even during the postseason, will be available for purchase.

