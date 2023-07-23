The San Diego Padres, with a full season of Juan Soto and the addition of Xander Bogaerts to an NLCS squad, were expected to be good this year. The third-highest payroll in baseball, however, can't even get to third place in their own division. They're 10 back of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers and things aren't looking up.

They shocked the world by trading for Soto last year, but they may have to consider trading him this year. He's a free agent soon and the team is not going anywhere this year.

Bob Nightengale, MLB analyst, said:

"They should swallow their pride and trade All-Star outfielder Juan Soto, getting back at least some of the value in the prospects they traded away in the first place to land him from the Washington Nationals. Yet, there has been no hint that he’s available. They instead are likely to shop All-Star closer Josh Hader and starter Blake Snell, barring a sudden and dramatic winning streak."

Josh Hader, also landed in last year's trade deadline flurry, is a candidate to be traded, as is Blake Snell. Those are good pieces that a contending team will trade for and the Padres will be better in the future for it.

Juan Soto should be on sale

However, neither of those players is on the same level as Juan Soto. He's an MVP candidate and one of the best young players in baseball. There's a reason the Padres gave up a haul for him last year.

They may not be able to recoup their losses there since he is a rental now, but they can build a better farm to try again the season after. They'll still have Bogaerts, Manny Machado and others to build around, after all.

Could Juan Soto be traded?

Nightengale believes the team won't do this. They're just 5.5 back from the third wild card, which certainly isn't insurmountable. It's also a tough sell to admit defeat on a payroll that totals almost $250 million.

Regardless, the Padres should take offers on Soto. As good as he is, he may not be around for the future and he may not be helpful to them this year anyway.

