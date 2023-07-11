Nelson Cruz Free Agent Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for veteran star DFA'd by Padres

Nelson Cruz was recently released by the San Diego Padres. Once considered a key cog in what was supposed to be an elite lineup, Cruz fell off and was almost unplayable. The Padres are struggling and needed a shakeup.

Even though Nelson Cruz wasn't hitting, he can still find a home in the MLB. A few teams might be interested in taking a flyer on the veteran slugger. Here's who should.

Teams who can check in on Nelson Cruz

3) Arizona Diamondbacks

Could the Arizona Diamondbacks go after Nelson Cruz?

The Arizona Diamondbacks rank 22nd in terms of DH depth on Fangraphs. They're surprisingly one of the best teams in the league, so they could add the aging veteran as a platoon/pinch hit option. If it works, the rival Padres fans will be upset, too.

2) New York Yankees

The New York Yankees probably don't need another aging veteran who has struggled offensively. However, they do need healthy bats and if Cruz can remotely find his swing, he represents an upgrade over some of the current players. As they're 49-42 and a bit desperate, it might be worth a shot.

1) Cincinnati Reds

Of the genuine contenders, the Cincinnati Reds rank last in Fangraphs' DH depth. They need a hitter more than other teams and Cruz really can't do anything but hit anymore. He's not fit for the field, but the Reds don't need that.

