Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto got into an all-out screaming match as their teams cleared the benches last night. After D'Backs star Corbin Carroll was hit by a pitch for the second time, Arizona took issue and Lovullo let Realmuto know.

Lovullo was ejected and the entire thing set off a benches-clearing incident. Both teams went out onto the field to face each other in the aftermath.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



(via



Benches cleared in the Phillies-Dbacks game after Corbin Carroll was hit by a pitch for the second time tonight(via @BALLYSPORTSAZ Benches cleared in the Phillies-Dbacks game after Corbin Carroll was hit by a pitch for the second time tonight (via @BALLYSPORTSAZ)https://t.co/K8puDnELyN

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lovullo felt as if the pitches were intentionally thrown at Carroll, who is an emerging NL MVP candidate. That's why he went after Realmuto and why the benches cleared after that.

MLB fans are split. One side of the argument is that Lovullo needs to stand up for his star player and he can't allow teams to treat Carroll like this. On the other hand, many fans believe that the HBPs weren't intentional, especially the last one that in their eyes barely touched Carroll.

GiannisMets @GiannisMets__ @MLBONFOX @BALLYSPORTSAZ Good for him man sticking up for your young star love it @MLBONFOX @BALLYSPORTSAZ Good for him man sticking up for your young star love it

Bill Werndl @TheWerndl @MLBONFOX @BALLYSPORTSAZ AZ Manager Torrey Lovullo way off base with his protest. No pitcher intentionally hits a batter up 5-1 with no outs and a runner on first. @RAJr_20 @MLBONFOX @BALLYSPORTSAZ AZ Manager Torrey Lovullo way off base with his protest. No pitcher intentionally hits a batter up 5-1 with no outs and a runner on first. @RAJr_20

The Diamondbacks trailed at that point 5-1, which is why some fans believe the Phillies wouldn't intentionally put one of the most prolific base stealers in baseball on base.

However, the ejection and clearing of the benches may have ignited them as they came back to win 9-8 and continue their winning ways. They now have the best record in the National League and are four games up in the NL West.

J.T. Realmuto hits for cycle after Torey Lovullo incident in D'backs-Phillies

While the ejection seems to have activated the Diamondbacks en route to an 8-3 run to win the game, it may have also ignited J.T. Realmuto. He had a home run and a triple prior to the screaming match, but it set him off to finish the job.

J.T. Realmuto and Torey Lovullo screamed at each other

He singled in the top of the fifth and walked in the top of the 7th, putting the cycle in doubt. However, with a lead-off double in the ninth, he was able to finish the historic performance.

He came around to score to cut the deficit to one, but they ultimately lost by that run in the end.

Poll : 0 votes