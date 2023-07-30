Which Nationals players have also played for the Twins? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 30 

Baseball
By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jul 30, 2023 13:37 GMT
Today's MLB Immaculate Grid sees a sector crossover with the Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals. That means that prospective grid completionists will need to find out which MLB players played at least a game for those two franchises.

As usual, there are actually a lot of players to suit up for the Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals. Still, it's hard to come up with answers sometimes and this article will help guide you through this section.

The most popular answer a lot of players will come to when it comes to answering who played for the Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals is Brian Dozier. He was a longtime Twin and ended his career in Washington.

However, he is also an answer to another section of the grid, which means he can't be used twice. Nelson Cruz is another good option for this section, though.

Other players include:

  • Fernando Abad
  • Ehire Adrianza
  • Alex Avila
  • Matt Belisle
  • Jamey Carroll
  • Bartolo Colon
  • Zach Duke
  • Livan Hernandez
  • Graig Nettles
  • Carl Pavano
  • Wilson Ramos
  • Ben Revere
  • Rene Rivera
  • Fernando Rodney
  • Denard Span
  • Kurt Suzuki
  • Michael A Taylor

The Nationals have become a home for a lot of aging veterans in recent years as they try to rebuild following the 2019 World Series win. That gives them a surprising amount of crossover with other teams.

Kurt Suzuki played for the Washington Nationals and Minnesota Twins

Check out Baseball Reference, which has the full database of which players qualify for this criteria.

