Luis Robert Jr and Dylan Cease could become two of the biggest names traded at the deadline this year. Ahead of tomorrow's cutoff, rival teams are asking the Chicago White Sox about their stars.

Despite Robert and Cease being considered foundational pieces that the Sox would like to build around, some teams may be able to swing a trade.

MLBDeadline reported:

"The White Sox are listening to offers on SP Dylan Cease and OF Luis Robert, per Ken Rosenthal. Rosenthal notes perception around the industry is that Cease and Robert are untouchable, but rival executives view their willingness to listen to offers as a small opening for a deal."

Robert is one of the best young outfielders in baseball with 29 home runs this year. He's only 25 as well. Cease, 27, was a Cy Young finalist in 2022.

MLB fans react to news that Chicago White Sox could trade Luis Robert and Dylan Cease

While no trade is imminent and neither player is all that likely to be moved, fans are shocked at the idea. Others are anxious for their team to do whatever it takes to get one or both of them.

Fans are excited about Luis Robert and Dylan Cease being potentially available

New York Yankees fans are particularly excited about this. They have needed a good left fielder for a while, tossing around the idea of adding Cody Bellinger and moving him to left.

If Robert were truly available, it would take a miracle for Brian Cashman to pull the trade-off. Nevertheless, he, and other GMs, should be all over this. A core player who is 25 and under team control does not come available very often.