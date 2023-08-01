Which Blue Jays players recorded 30 stolen bases in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 1 

By using Immaculate Grid, fans are able to delve deeper into their own respective wealths of baseball knowledge than ever before. The quiz game, updated daily, is fast becoming a favorite around the baseball world.

Administered by Baseball Reference, the Immaculate Grid drops a new 3 x 3 grid puzzle each day. It is then up to users to populate the nine squares by using the hints provided. While users are typically asked to name players who have played for intersecting teams, sometimes career achievements are also included on one of the axes as a clue.

On August 1, the Immaculate Grid asked which Toronto Blue Jays have stolen 30 or more bases in a season. In total, a relatively small group of 15 players have conquered this feat, today we will be profiling some of them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Immaculate Grid 121. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Players who have stolen 30 or more bases for the Toronto Blue Jays in a single season | Immaculate Grid 2023

The most recent Toronto Blue Jays player to steal at least 30 bases in a season was outfielder Rajai Davis, swiping 46 in 2012. A 2006 Pittsburgh Pirates draft pick, Davis played for the Jays between 2011 and 2013. During that time, the Connecticut native swiped 125 total bases out of his career 415 number he boasted upon his retirement in 2019.

Brad Badini ⚾️ @celeBRADtion

The Blue Jays won 10-7.

#LetsGoBlueJays pic.twitter.com/UEKCMq2QXY On This Date 08/12/2012: Rajai Davis made this incredible catch. (He also stole a base and knocked in 5 runs with a 2-run double and a 3-run double).The Blue Jays won 10-7.

"On This Date 08/12/2012: Rajai Davis made this incredible catch. (He also stole a base and knocked in 5 runs with a 2-run double and a 3-run double). The Blue Jays won 10-7." - Brad Badini

Perhaps the most well-known Blue Jay to hit the 30-steal marker was Roberto Alomar, who swiped 55 bags in the team's 1993 World Series-winning season. The Puerto Rican played in Toronto from 1991 until 1994, winning two World Series championships during that time. Regarded as one of the best defensive second baseman of his time, Alomar won six consecutive Gold Gloves between 1991 and 1996.

The all-time single-season stolen base record holder for the Toronto Blue Jays is Dave Collins. A prolific outfielder, Collins played alongside Pete Rose on the late-1970s "Big Red Machine" Cincinnati Reds. In 1984, he led the league in triples with 15 of them, and stole 60 bases for the Jays.

Don Fulton @fulton17 Happy 65th to Dave Collins. Played for 8 teams in 16 seasons. In 1984 w/Blue Jays hit .308/.366/.444 with 15 3B + 60 SB. Had 395 career SB. pic.twitter.com/sBPtQiSrdu

"Happy 65th to Dave Collins. Played for 8 teams in 16 seasons. In 1984 w/Blue Jays hit .308/.366/.444 with 15 3B + 60 SB. Had 395 career SB." - Don Fulton

Otis Nixon's time with the Toronto Blue Jays was short-lived, and lasted as long as the 1996 season and half of the 1997 season. Despite being dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the 1997 trade deadline, the 6-foot-2 center fielder was still able to steal 47 bases for the Jays in 103 games, making him eligible for this edition of the Immaculate Grid.