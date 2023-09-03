Which Blue Jays players have won a Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 3 

The Immaculate Grid for September 3 has asked fans to identify Toronto Blue Jays players who have won a Gold Glove.

To get an immaculate score, fans must guess one of the twelve Blue Jays players in MLB history who have won the award.

Second baseman Roberto Alomar is the most popular answer. The Hall-of-Famer played for five years with the Blue Jays. He maintained an OPS of .833 and was named All-Star consecutively from 1990 to 2001.

Alomar won ten Gold Gloves, four Silver Sluggers, and two World Series.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers on September 3: Other Blue Jays who have won a Gold Glove

R.A. Dickey

The Cy Young winner features on this list. He joined the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013 and donned their uniform for 131 games. His best years, however, were in a Mets jersey, where he pitched for 91 games with an ERA of 2.95.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Three-time All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the Gold Glove in 2022. In 2019, he debuted for the Blue Jays and has been an integral part of the roster. Over his five years at the Blue Jays, he has had an OPS of .842 and a batting average of .280.

Marcus Stroman

The two-time All-Star won the Gold Glove in 2017. He debuted for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014 at the age of 23. In his six-year stint with the Blue Jays, he played 135 games and maintained an ERA of 3.76. In 2023, Stroman was named All-Star for the second time while playing for the Chicago Cubs.

Here are some other answers to today's grid:

Orlando Hudson

Marcus Semien

Tony Fernandez

Kelly Gruber

Devon White

To find out all 12 answers, users can visit the Baseball Reference website. It lists all Blue Jays players who have won the Gold Glove.