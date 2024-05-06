Which Boston Red Sox player has a .300+ batting average season? MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | May 6, 2024

Another edition of MLB Immaculate Grid entertained fans with its typical brain-racking series of queries. We have all the answers covered for today's edition of the daily internet puzzle game for ardent baseball fans.

Which player has played for the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox?

Veteran World Series winner Chris Sale is one of the most prominent names among the active players to have played for both teams. The seven-time All-Star started his MLB career with the Chicago White Sox before his switch to Boston in 2017.

Which player has only played for the Boston Red Sox?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski is the most popular pick among the players for this query. The 18-time All-Star spent his entire 23-year-long MLB career with the Boston Red Sox.

Which Boston Red Sox player has a .300+ batting average season?

MLB icon and Hall of Famer Ted Williams is one of the greatest players to have ever represented the Boston-based team. The legendary slugger maintained a .300+ batting average in 18 of his 19 seasons in major leagues.

Which player has played for the New York Mets and the Chicago White Sox?

Three-time Cy Young winner Tom Seaver is the most popular pick among players for this particular puzzler. The first-ballot Hall of Famer helped the Mets to a World Series title during his decade-long stay with the team and had a brief sting with the White Sox in the latter part of his career.

Which player has only played for the New York Mets?

Former third baseman and New York Mets fan-favorite David Wright is one of the most obvious picks for this query. The seven-time All-Star played for the Mets for 14 years before calling time on his career.

Which New York Mets player has a .300+ batting average season?

Former Rookie of the Year and Hall of Famer Mike Piazza is one of the prominent names for this query. The 12-time All-Star maintained a .300+ batting average in four consecutive seasons for the Mets.

Which player has played for the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago White Sox?

Former All-Star outfielder Ellis Burks is one of the players to have represented both teams during his MLB career. The Gold Glove winner played for the Rockies for five years and a brief stint with the White Sox after his early stint with the Red Sox.

Which player has only played for the Colorado Rockies?

The latest induction to the Baseball Hall of Fame, Todd Helton, is one of the most obvious picks for this query. The five-time All-Star played his entire 17-year MLB career with the Rockies.

Which Colorado Rockies player has a .300+ batting average season?

Todd Helton's former Rockies teammate Larry Walker is the most popular pick among players for this query. The Hall of Famer produced some of his best numbers with the Rockies, registering his career-best average of .379 during the 1999 season.

