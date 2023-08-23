Which Braves pitchers have recorded 200+ K in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 23

The MLB Immaculate Grid game has become a fan favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with little to no room for error.

The MLB Immaculate Grid is a 3-by-3 grid that contains different categories above each grid. Players are given exactly nine guesses to fill each grid. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the opportunity to achieve an immaculate score every day.

One answer on the Aug. 23 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Atlanta Braves player has recorded more than 200 strikeouts in a season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Interestingly, the Braves have a pitcher who has achieved the feat this season as well as in 2022.

At the time of writing, Spencer Strider has 227 strikeouts and counting in 2023. He also managed 202 strikeouts for Atlanta last season.

Strider was selected by the Braves in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB draft. He made his Major League debut on October 1, 2021, against the New York Mets.

The right-handed pitcher earned All-Star honors this year. The Braves are currently leading the NL East with an 81-44 record. They are 12.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in second, thanks to Strider's exceptional displays with the ball.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 23: Other Braves players who have recorded 200 strikeouts

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 23

Charlie Morton

Morton racked up 216 strikeouts for the Atlanta Braves in 2021. He also recorded 205 strikeouts in 2022.

Morton is a two-time All-Star and a two-time World Series winner, having won the title with the Houston Astros in 2017 and the Braves in 2021.

Mike Foltynewicz

Foltynewicz recorded 202 strikeouts for Atlanta in 2018, earning the only All-Star honors of his career that season. The 31-year-old is currently a free agent and last played for the Texas Rangers in 2021.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the third row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.