Which Braves players have a .300+ AVG season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 9

The Atlanta Braves are enjoying a tremendous season in the MLB this year and September 9's MLB Immaculate Grid further excited the Braves fans as the daily internet puzzle game quizzed the fans about Braves players with .300+ AVG season.

It is no surprise that former Braves third baseman Chipper Jones received the majority of guesses for today's query from the players. A legendary figure in Atlanta, Jones made his MLB debut for the Braves in 1993.

After a rough start to his Major League career due to injuries, the eight-time All-Star showcased his talents in the 1996 season when he breached the .300+ BA for the first time in his career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

From 1998 to 2008, Jones maintained a batting average of over .300 in ten seasons, recording a career-high .364 BA in 2008. The 1995 World Series champion with the Braves was a model of consistency throughout his playing career as he finished with a .303 career batting average.

The Braves are amid a remarkable MLB season this year with their hitters taking things up a notch this season. 26-year-old Austin Riley has been one of the star performers of the side ever since breaking out in 2021.

The two-time All-Star managed .303 BA with 33 homers in his first full season(2021) with the franchise. The Silver Slugger winner struck 38 home runs last season and is en route to breaking his record this year.

MLB Immaculate Grid September 9: Other Atlanta Braves players with .300+ BA in a season

Freddie Freeman: Although he is breaking records for the Los Angeles Dodgers now, Braves fans will always hold Freddie Freeman's tenure with the franchise in high regard.

Freeman made his MLB debut for the Braves in 2010, representing the franchise for more than a decade. The seven-time All-Star breached .300+ BA on six occasions for the Braves, including the World Series winning season in 2021.

He registered a career-high BA of .341 in the 2020 season and was named the NL MVP that year.