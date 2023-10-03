Which Braves players have also played for the Astros? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 3

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for errors.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day.

One grid on the Oct. 3 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Atlanta Braves player has also played for the Houston Astros. Interestingly, there are 115 players who have donned the jersey for both teams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Michael Bourn is a player who ticks both categories.

Bourn played with the Astros for just under four seasons from 2008 to 2011. He played 541 games for them and hit 11 home runs.

Bourn also played with the Braves from 2011 to 2012 and one more season in 2015. He racked up 254 total appearances for Atlanta and hit 10 home runs.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 3: Other Braves players who have also played for the Astros

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 3

Evan Gattis

Gattis played two seasons with the Atlanta Braves from 2013 to 2014. He racked up 43 home runs in 213 games for them.

He also played four seasons with the Houston Astros from 2015 to 2018. Gattis hit 96 homers in 493 games and helped the Astros win the World Series in 2017.

Josh Anderson

Anderson played one season with the Astros in 2007. He featured in 21 games for the Houston outfit.

In 2008, Anderson had a year-long stint with the Braves. The outfielder smashed three home runs in 40 games for the Atlanta-based team.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to fill in the slot on the first row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.