Which Braves players have also won MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 17

August 17's MLB Immaculate Grid was one for Atlanta Braves fans as the daily internet puzzle game featured Braves players to win the MVP award.

It is no surprise that Chipper Jones received the majority of guesses from the players for today's puzzle, as the former third baseman enjoyed a distinguished career with the Braves.

Jones was snapped up by the Braves as the first overall pick during the 1990 MLB draft. He made his Major League debut with the franchise in 1993, becoming the young player to feature in the division at that time.

A dazzling performance in 1999 saw the mercurial hitter grab the National League MVP award after slugging a career-best 45 homers.

The 1995 World Series champion retired in 2012 after representing the Braves throughout his career. His second World Series ring with the Braves came as a hitting consultant for the team in 2021.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 17: Other Braves players to have won the MVP award

Freddie Freeman: Another popular name among Braves fans, Freddie Freeman spent the majority of his early career with the team before sealing a move to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022.

After making his debut with the Braves in 2010, Freeman became an integral part of the team's setup. He came into his own in the 2019 season, registering a career-high 38 homers, clinching the NL MVP award, and becoming the latest Braves player to claim the prestigious title.

He won the Silver Slugger Award for three consecutive years, helping his side to the 2021 World Series triumph during that process. The seven-time All-Star registered 31 homers in his final year with the Braves before sealing an unpopular exit.

Dale Murphy: A Braves icon in his own rights, Dale Murphy spent the majority of his MLB career with the franchise during the 70s and 80s.

Murphy made his debut in the MLB for the Braves in 1976 and remained with the club until 1990, racking up several personal accolades during his tenure.

The seven-time All-Star won the NL MVP award in successive years, 1982 and 1983. During his tenure with the franchise, he also won the Gold Glove Award on five consecutive occasions and the Silver Slugger Award four consecutive times.