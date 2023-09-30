Which Braves players are in the Hall of Fame? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 30

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for mistakes.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One grid on the Sept. 30 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Atlanta Braves player has been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Interestingly, there are 54 players to choose from.

Frederick Stanley McGriff was the most recent Braves player to get included in the Hall of Fame, having been enshrined in 2023.

McGriff played in the MLB for 19 seasons from 1986 to 2004. He spent five years with the Atlanta Braves from 1993 to 1997.

In 1995, McGriff helped Atlanta win the World Series title. He also earned five All-Star honors and won three Silver Slugger awards during his career in the Majors.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 30: Other Atlanta Braves players who are in the Hall of Fame

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 30

John Andrew Smoltz

Smoltz played 22 seasons in the MLB from 1988 to 2009. The pitcher had two stints with the Atlanta Braves, from 1988 to 1999 and from 2001 to 2008. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

Smoltz helped Atlanta win the World Series in 2015. He also earned eight All-Star honors during his career and won the NL Cy Young Award in 1996.

Ted Simmons

Simmons played in the MLB for 21 seasons. He had a three-year contract with the Braves from 1986 to 1988.

Simmons was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. He earned eight All-Star honors during his career and won the Silver Slugger Award in 1980.

Fans can use any of the above players to fill in the slot on the first row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.