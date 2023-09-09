Which Braves players have played for the Dodgers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 9

MLB Immaculate Grid dropped its 160th grid on Saturday, September 9. One of the grids required fans to guess MLB players who have played for the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The are a myriad of players who have played for both clubs, a total of 264 players have been a part of these two franchises at least once in their MLB careers.

Most home runs by players who have represented the Braves and the Dodgers

Former Braves center fielder Andruw Jones hit 368 homers in his 11-year stint at the club from 1996 to 2007. He hit only 3 homers during his time with the Dodgers, totaling 371 homers with both clubs. Standing in second place is the left-hand batter Freddie Freeman, with a total count of 317 homers. Freeman played most of his seasons, from 2010 to 2021, with the Braves and summed up a heavy chunk of homers with them. Dodges signed him in the 2022 season and since then he has added 46 home runs to his name.

Players with the best ERA that represented both clubs

Chris Martin is among the players who have had successful careers with both clubs. With an ERA of 3.30 with the Braves and 1.46 with the Dodgers, Martin had a really good stint as a pitcher with these two clubs. Luis Avilán is also considered the best pitcher who was a part of the Braves and the Dodgers. Avilán pitched at an ERA of 2.77 with the Braves and 3.43 with the Dodgers.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers for September 9: Other players who have been a part of the Dodgers and the Braves

Batters Luke Williams, Kevin Pillar, Kenley Jansen, and pitchers Shelby Miller, Robbie Erlin, and Nate Jones are some of the recent players who have represented the club. On the other hand, Pete Hotaling, Mike Hines, Tom Lovett, and Hank Gastright are some of the players who represented the team in the 19th century of the MLB era.

Several other honorary mentions are listed below:

Craig Kimbrel

Peter Moylan

Charlie Culberson

Travis d'Arnaud