Which Braves players have recorded 200+ wins in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 19

The MLB Immaculate Grid posted its 200th puzzle on Thursday, Oct. 19. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the grid. As the game is refreshed daily, players can have an immaculate score every day.

On Thursday, one grid requires fans to guess which Atlanta Braves player has recorded more than 200 wins in his career. Interestingly, there are 25 players to choose from.

One player who fits the bill is John Smoltz.

Smoltz played with the Braves from 1988 to 1999 and from 2001–2008. He racked up a whopping 210 wins during his time in Atlanta and 213 career wins in total.

Smoltz earned eight All-Star honors during his MLB career and also won the NL Cy Young Award in 1996. He helped the Braves win the World Series in 1995.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 19: Other Braves players who have more than 200 career wins

Tom Glavine

Glavine played for the Atlanta Braves from 1987 to 2002 and for one more season in 2008. He recorded 244 wins during his time with the Braves and 305 career wins.

Glavine earned 10 All-Star honors during his career and won two NL Cy Young Awards. He also helped the Braves win the World Series in 1995.

Warren Spahn

Spahn holds the Bavres franchise record for most wins at 356. He played for the team in 1942 and from 1946 to 1964.

Spah finished his career with 363 wins. He earned 17 All-Star honors and won the World Series with the Braves in 1957.

Fans can choose any of the above players to complete the slot on the first row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.