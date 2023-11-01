Which Braves players have recorded 30+ stolen bases in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers November 1

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to complete a 3x3 grid.

The grid is refreshed every 24 hours, giving fans the chance to get an immaculate score every day. Players are given one choice to fill each of the nine squares.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, one grid requires fans to guess which Atlanta Braves player has recorded more than 30 stolen bases in a season. Interestingly, there are only 44 players who qualify.

One player who ticks both categories is Ronald Acuna Jr.

Acuna joined the Braves in 2018 and has been with them ever since. He finished the 2023 season with a mammoth 73 stolen bases.

Acuna is a four-time All-Star and has also won two Silver Slugger awards. Across six seasons in Atlanta, he has 402 RBIs, 161 home runs and 180 stolen bases with a .292 batting average.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Nov. 1: Other

Braves players with a 30+ SB season

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Nov. 1

Michael Bourn

Bourn played with the Atlanta Braves from 2011 to 2012 and for one more season in 2015. He finished with 42 home runs during the 2012 season.

During his 11-year career in the Majors, Bourn earned two All-Star honors and two Gold Glove awards. He ended his career with 341 stolen bases and 36 home runs.

Rafael Furcal

Furcal played with the Braves for six seasons from 2000 to 2005. He finished with 46 home runs during the 2005 campaign.

Furcal earned three All-Star honors during his career and won the World Series in 2011 while playing for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Fans can choose any of the above players to complete the slot on the second row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.