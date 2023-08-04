Which Braves players have recorded 40+ home runs in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 4

August 4's MLB Immaculate Grid was a delight for the Atlanta Braves fans as the daily puzzle game quizzed fans about the player with 40+ home run seasons with the club.

Over the years, 12 players have registered 40 or more home runs in a season for the Atlanta Braves.

While several big names have enjoyed prolific careers with the Braves in MLB history, Hall of Famer Hank Aaron will arguably be one of the most fearsome hitters to have represented the club.

One of the greatest MLB players of all time, Hank Aaron, spent almost two decades with the Braves. He sent the record books out of the window during his time with the club.

Aaron accumulated 40 or more home runs for a record eight times during his Braves career. He set the record for most home runs in a season by a Braves player after smashing 47 home runs in 1971.

Although his milestone was eclipsed by Andruw Jones in 2005, his record of 733 home runs for the Braves will not be surpassed anytime soon.

Andruw Jones made his debut for the Braves in 1996 and went on to script a memorable career with the club.

The former center infielder from Curaçao smashed 51 homers in 2005, the most by any Braves player in a single season.

The ten-time Gold Glove Award winner breached the 40-home run mark the following year, registering 41 home runs.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 4: Other players with 40+ home run seasons for Atlanta Braves

Chipper Jones is another player who the Braves fans will never forget for his distinguished service to the club for nearly two decades as a player.

Jones was the first overall pick in the 1990 MLB draft and debuted for the Braves in 1993. He became a fan favorite after smashing 45 homers in 1995, the third most by a Braves player.

The eight-time All-Star remained a Braves player throughout his distinguished career before retiring in 2012. Braves retired his number 10 jersey in 2013, inducting him into the Braves Hall of Fame.

Ronald Acuña Jr: One of the hottest commodities going around, Ronald Acuña Jr has become one of the most feared batters in the division ever since making his MLB debut in 2018.

The 25-year-old Venezuelan outfielder joined the elite list after he smashed 41 home runs in his second season with the Braves in 2019.