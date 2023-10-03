Which Braves players have recorded 500+ HR in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 3

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for mistakes.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day.

One grid on the Oct. 3 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Atlanta Braves player has more than 500 career home runs. Interestingly, there are only four players who qualify.

The late Hank Aaron ticks both categories.

Aaron played in the MLB for 23 seasons from 1954 to 1976. He holds the league records for the most career runs batted in (2,297) and total bases (6,856). He also finished his career with a whopping 755 home runs.

Aaron spent 21 seasons with the Milwaukee / Atlanta Braves from 1954 to 1974. He earned three Gold Glove Awards and helped them win the World Series title in 1957.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 3: Other Braves players who have also played for the Astros

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 3

Gary Sheffield

Sheffield played in the MLB for 22 seasons from 1988 to 2009. He joined the Atlanta Braves in 2002 and had a two-year stint with the franchise.

Across his career in the Majors, Sheffield racked up 509 home runs. He also won the World Series title with the Florida Marlins in 1997.

Eddie Matthews

Matthews played in the MLB for 17 seasons. He spent 15 years with the Braves from 1952 to 1966.

Across his career in the Majors, Matthews hit 512 home runs. He won the World Series with the Braves in 1957 and with the Detroit Tigers in 1968.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to fill in the slot on the first row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.