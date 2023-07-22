Which Braves players have won the Rookie of the Year award? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 22

Today's edition of the popular daily internet trivia game MLB Immaculate Grid features players who have won the Rookie of the Year award as well as players who have played for the Atlanta Braves.

Here's a look at the correct answers for the July 22 edition of the game:

The first clue along the horizontal plane is the Atlanta Braves, while the final clue along the vertical plane is a Rookie of the Year. Hence, the correct answer to the corresponding grid is a Braves player who has won the Rookie of the Year award in the MLB.

There have been a total of nine Atlanta Braves players who have won the Rookie of the Year award. Among them, the most recent player to win the award was Michael Harris II in 2022.

The young center fielder finished his rookie season last year with an average of .297, with 19 home runs and 64 RBIs to pick up the coveted award.

Some other players who have also achieved the feat and would be a correct answer to the grid include Ronald Acuna Jr., Alvin Dark, Rafael Furcal and Bob Horner.

He is your 2022 Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year. Michael Harris II’s rookie season was money!He is your 2022 Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year. pic.twitter.com/xj9v0KB6HE

Other Atlanta Braves players who have won the Rookie of the Year award in the MLB

Another Atlanta Braves player who won the Rookie of the Year award in recent years is outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. in 2018. The Venezuelan also won the Silver Slugger award that year and was named an All-Star.

He still plays for the Braves and is one of their star players, being named an All-Star for the fourth time in a row this month.

Former MLB shortstop Rafael Furcal also started his career with the Braves, winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2000 and going on to play six seasons for them. He also made his first All-Star appearance while playing for them in 2003.

