Which Brewers pitchers have a 10+ win season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 27

The Oct. 27 MLB Immaculate Grid pairs the Milwaukee Brewers and the ‘10+ win season’ milestone in one of its intersections.

Therefore, participants are required to name one Brewers pitcher, current or former, who has won 10 games or more during a season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Immaculate Grid 208 + Bonus Challenge... Play your way—OG Immaculate Grid or try using ONLY players who are currently in the majors! Retweet or reply with your score! #immaculategrid" - Immaculate Grid

In total, 71 pitchers in Brewers’ franchise history have at least one 10+ win season to their name. If you are struggling to recall anyone, you are at the right place.

This article will walk you through some possible answers for this intersection and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 27: Which Brewers pitchers have a 10+ win season?

The very first name that springs to mind for the ‘Brewers - 10+ win season’ intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is Corbin Burnes.

The Brewers ace is one of the most sought-after pitchers in the MLB trade market today. Since making his major league debut in 2018, Burnes’ rise has been nothing short of meteoric.

He now has a hat-trick of 10+ win seasons under his belt. Burnes registered 10 wins this season, 12 last year, and 11 the year before.

Veteran right-hander and future Hall of Famer Zack Greinke also qualifies for this intersection. He spent only a couple of seasons with the Brewers (2011-12), but that’s all he needed to make his mark. In 2011, he was responsible for 16 wins.

Speaking about future Hall of Famers, how can we forget CC Sabathia? The New York Yankees icon, during his only season with the Brewers (2008), registered 11 wins.

Some other possible answers for this intersection include:

Freddy Peralta

Eric Lauer

Brandon Woodruff

Adrian Houser

Brent Suter

Zach Davies

Jhoulys Chacín

Chase Anderson

Jimmy Nelson

Kyle Lohse

Wily Peralta

Yovani Gallardo

Victor Santos

Doug Davis

Dan Plesac

Teddy Higuera

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.