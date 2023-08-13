Which Brewers players have had a .300+ batting average in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 13

August 13's MLB Immaculate Grid reminded Milwaukee Brewers fans of the great hitters to have represented the club. The daily internet puzzle game quizzed the fans about players with a .300+ batting average in a season.

Christian Yelich is the most common name to have popped up in today's Immaculate Grid as 32% of the players guessed the 31-year-old's name.

Yelich made his MLB debut for the Miami Marlins in 2013 and represented the club for four years before being traded to the Brewers in 2018. The move turned out to be a significant event, as Yelich registered 36 homers in his debut season for the Brewers.

He finished with a .326 batting average for that season and was named the NL MVP. He improved on his numbers the following season, striking 44 home runs and a .329 batting average. He won the Silver Slugger and NL Hank Aaron Award for a second season running in 2019.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 13: Other Brewers players with .300+ batting average in a season

Paul Molitor: Brewers fans won't be forgetting Paul Molitor's name anytime soon, as the former hitter enjoyed a legendary career with the franchise during a 14-year-long stint.

Molitor breached the .300 mark for a record eight times while representing the Brewers. The seven-time All-Star was named the World Series MVP after winning the World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1993.

An exceptional hitter during the entirety of his career, Molitor is one of only five players to have accumulated 3,000+ hits and an overall .300+ batting average in MLB history.

Cecil Cooper: Another legendary name to feature on this elite list, Cecil Cooper managed a .300+ batting average for the Brewers in a season on seven occasions.

After making his debut with the Boston Red Sox in 1971, he was traded to the Brewers in 1977. Cooper enjoyed great success with the franchise in the forthcoming years, winning two Gold Glove awards and three Silver Slugger awards.